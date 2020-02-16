Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,003 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

