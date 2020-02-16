Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,663 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

