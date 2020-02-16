Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Shares of HD stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.28. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

