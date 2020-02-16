Interpace Diagnostics Group’s (IDXG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDXG. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.