IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). IntriCon posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in IntriCon by 273.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in IntriCon by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 616,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

