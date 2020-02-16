Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,537. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

