Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.29. 855,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $304.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

