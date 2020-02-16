Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $55.38, 60 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

