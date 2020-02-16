Investment Management of Virginia LLC Invests $563,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hackett Group by 773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,727,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

