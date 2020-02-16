IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $173.80

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $168.10 to $173.80 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPGP opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

