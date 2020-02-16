IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $139.49 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.