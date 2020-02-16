IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Shares of ASX:IPH opened at A$10.22 ($7.25) on Friday. IPH has a 1-year low of A$5.51 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of A$10.14 ($7.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$8.96 and its 200-day moving average is A$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.
About IPH
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.