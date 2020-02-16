IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ASX:IPH opened at A$10.22 ($7.25) on Friday. IPH has a 1-year low of A$5.51 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of A$10.14 ($7.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$8.96 and its 200-day moving average is A$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

