Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.375-4.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.