iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $949,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,681,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. 6,044,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

