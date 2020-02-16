iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $339.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.