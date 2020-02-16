iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $$108.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

