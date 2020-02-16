iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,005,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

