iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604,862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $367,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,339,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.20. 45,095,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

