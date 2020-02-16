iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $115.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

