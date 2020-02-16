iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $115.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

