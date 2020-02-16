iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

