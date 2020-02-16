IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 639,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. IsoRay has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares during the period.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

