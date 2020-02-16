Italo One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Italo has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Italo has a market cap of $31,430.00 and $9.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.02805418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00146824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021961 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,749,231 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.