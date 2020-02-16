Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $33,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,430 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. 15,430,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.