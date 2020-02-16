J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.88.

J2 Global stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

