Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

