JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €27.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.21 ($31.64).

DEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

DEC traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching €22.96 ($26.70). The company had a trading volume of 282,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.34.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

