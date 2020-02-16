Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

JRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

