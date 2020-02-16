Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

