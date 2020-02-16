Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 228,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JOUT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

