Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.87 million to $177.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. 325,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 4.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 in the last three months. 43.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 259,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

