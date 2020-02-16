JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,860

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,795.36 ($23.62).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,675.20 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,759.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,749.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

