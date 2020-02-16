JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $195.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after acquiring an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.