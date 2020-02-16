JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $230.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $206.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $6,116,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

