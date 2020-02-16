JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

