JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RARE. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

