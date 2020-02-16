Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KXIN remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.95 million for the quarter.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

