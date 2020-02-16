Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,649,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $173.64. 917,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $105.63 and a 1-year high of $175.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.