Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million.

KPTI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $176,020.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $1,173,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

