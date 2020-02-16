Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Kennametal worth $31,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $31.13 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

