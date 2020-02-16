KeyCorp Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $22.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $17.56 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

