Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 176,531 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 189,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

