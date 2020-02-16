Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

KRP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 136,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,822. The company has a market cap of $754.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -760.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

