Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:KGJI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 82,615 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kingold Jewelry has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

