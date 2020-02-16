Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 21,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 18,532,890 shares of the company were exchanged. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

