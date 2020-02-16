KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $176.28 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.