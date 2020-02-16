Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00008200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitbns. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $95.93 million and $6.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00616039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002206 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,392,451 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BarterDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.