Krios Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $447.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02840142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00147444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

