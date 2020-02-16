Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $1,157,591.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,469. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 144,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

