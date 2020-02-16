Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report sales of $520.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the highest is $521.11 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted sales of $481.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million.

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. 663,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

